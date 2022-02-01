Old license plate haunts Rossford woman with New Jersey traffic tickets

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County woman is getting some very strange traffic violations. They’re coming from New Jersey.

All on a road she hasn’t traveled, in a car she doesn’t own. On a license plate she turned in 4 years ago.

When you sell a car or turn in a lease to a dealership, you don’t think much about what happens to the plate if the dealership keeps it. But you may want to start paying closer attention because it could end up back on the road.

When the citation from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey made its way to Rossford, the woman who received it was confused.

“I just said what is this because I know I was not in New Jersey and that it was not my car,” said the Rossford woman who asked us not to use her name as to not make this mess any worse.

Days later three more tickets, this time from the New Jersey Turnpike.

“I did not realize it was my plate until I went to the Perrysburg DMV and she asked for my license and she said yes it was registered to you,” the woman said.

This plate was on the vehicle she leased in 2016 and turned in two years later to a dealership in Oregon. She never thought to either ask for the plate back or transfer to her new lease. Now it’s resurfaced on a white Range Rover that’s apparently not paying its tolls.

“I have no idea what they do with the plates, with the cars after you turn the lease car in,” the woman said.

The Ohio BMV says the plate still comes back to her address even though the registration sticker expired in 2019, that’s why the tickets come to her. That’s not stopping whomever has it now.

There are a handful of theories about what may have happened. That plate may have been left on a vehicle for a couple of day and then stolen. The plate may have been thrown away, someone may have gone dumpster diving, grabbed it and now they’re using it. Or someone may have found a way to recreate that plate. Unfortunately nobody really knows.

She’s now officially cancelled the registration with the state of Ohio but will that word make its way to New York, New Jersey or whatever state in which this person runs through the next toll booth?

“Hopefully that will take care of it and I won’t know until I get another citation.”

As for tracking down that driver, that will probably only happen if they’re pulled over for something else, run that plate and realize the mess here in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.