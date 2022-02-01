School closures, snow emergencies announced ahead of the storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple schools and cities in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio are expecting the worst from the upcoming snow storm set to arrive Wednesday and last through Thursday.

Some schools are calling off the week altogether.

Both Dundee and Bedford schools have canceled classes through Friday.

Meanwhile, Toledo is moving meetings scheduled for the rest of the week into next week.

And Waterville, Perrysburg Twp. and other communities have said their snow emergency rules will go into place Wednesday.

