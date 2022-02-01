Traffic
Shoppers stock up ahead of snow storm

Walt Churchill’s Market sees a surge of people preparing to hunker down
Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg had lines 2 to 3 times longer than normal on Monday, Jan....
Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg had lines 2 to 3 times longer than normal on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the store manager. Most shoppers were stocking up ahead of the impending snow storm.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Ahead of the storm, the big draw at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg is, well, everything.

From the typical bread, milk, and beer to anything you may get a craving for over the next few days, shoppers are piling their carts high.

The store manager says these lines extend two to three times longer than a typical weekday. Instead, he says, this surge of patrons on January 31, 2022, rivals what the store typically sees around Christmas.

While most shoppers are focused on stocking up on food, the store also has ample amounts of ice melt for sale. It also has windshield wash, ice scrapers, and gloves in stock. However, shovels are sold out.

The manager says he expects another shipment of shovels next week, days after the storm is expected to hit.

