Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats.

UCLA took the step Tuesday, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Los Angeles Times reports that it obtained emails sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and manifesto with threats against the philosophy department.

UCLA did not confirm the Times’ report but says university police are aware of a “concerning” email and posting sent to UCLA community members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Than A Foot Of Snow Likely
Historic storm possible Wednesday and Thursday
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg had lines 2 to 3 times longer than normal on Monday, Jan....
Shoppers stock up ahead of snow storm
Plans underway to demolish Toledo building where woman's body was found
Plans underway to demolish Toledo building where woman’s body was found
Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands
School closures, snow emergencies announced ahead of the storm
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?