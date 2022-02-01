You have more time to purchase, renew your dog license in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners announced Tuesday that they were extending the deadline to purchase or renew a dog license in the county through the end of the month. According to the commissioners, the extension will “allow time for dog owners to purchase licenses and comply with state law without being charged a penalty.”

A one-year license purchased before the February 28th deadline is $25 for each dog and owners can purchase a three-year tag for $75 or a lifetime tag for $250.

Under Ohio law, all owners of dogs over 3 months are required to register their pets in the county where they are kept. The tags help reunite owners and their pets, among other benefits, according to the commissioners.

You can purchase tags in person at the Lucas County Auditor’s Office at One Government Center or you can do so online. They can also be purchased at participating agencies.

