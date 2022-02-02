Traffic
2/1/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Wednesday & Thursday: 13abc First Alert Weather Days
2/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Rain developing, temps falling into the lower to mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Rain becoming snow from northwest to southeast during the day as temperatures fall below freezing. Travel conditions will become very difficult in the afternoon and evening as the snow piles up, especially for the northwest half of the area. THURSDAY: Much colder with snow likely, northeast wind gusts up to 40 mph will create blowing and drifting snow, temps in the lower 20s. STORM TOTALS of 12-18″ for most with a few spots 18″+.

