2/2: First Alert Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rain switching to snow very slowly; 10-14″ still on the board
Rain is VERY slow to switch to snow this afternoon from Toledo southeast. Dan, Ross and Heather have the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
While it’s been snowing since sunrise in parts of our Michigan counties, rain is VERY slow to switch over to flakes here in the Toledo metro area. While totals through Thursday have been adjusted down, significant impacts are still likely through Thursday. Gusty northeast winds will also help create blowing/drifting snow tomorrow, especially along the lakeshore. 10-14″ of snow is the most likely scenario to end up with heading into a bitter cold Friday.

