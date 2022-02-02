2/2: First Alert Wednesday Noon Forecast

While it’s been snowing since sunrise in parts of our Michigan counties, rain is VERY slow to switch over to flakes here in the Toledo metro area. While totals through Thursday have been adjusted down, significant impacts are still likely through Thursday. Gusty northeast winds will also help create blowing/drifting snow tomorrow, especially along the lakeshore. 10-14″ of snow is the most likely scenario to end up with heading into a bitter cold Friday.

