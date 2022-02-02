Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men believed to be members of a drug distribution crew have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams five months ago, authorities said Wednesday.

All four were arrested Tuesday and were in custody based on criminal complaints in Manhattan federal court, including one defendant who was arrested in Puerto Rico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Three defendants were scheduled to make initial appearances in Manhattan federal court to face narcotics conspiracy charges alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

The U.S. attorney said the crimes and charges resulted from a “public health crisis.”

“And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” the prosecutor said.

Sewell said police detectives in Brooklyn “lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family.”

According to court papers, Williams’ death resulted from drugs sold by a drug trafficking organization that has operated since at least August 2020 in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

Authorities said members of the organization sold the actor heroin laced with fentanyl Sept. 5.

The court papers contained photographs, including one in which defendant Irvin Cartagena can be seen executing the hand-to-hand transaction, authorities said. They added that the screenshots were taken from surveillance video.

It was not immediately clear who would represent Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, in court.

Authorities said that the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10" to 18" is now the most likely range for snow totals, with slightly lower amounts to the...
Region braces for major winter storm
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
School closures, snow emergencies announced ahead of the storm
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg had lines 2 to 3 times longer than normal on Monday, Jan....
Shoppers stock up ahead of snow storm

Latest News

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
President Biden approving the movement of additional American troops to Europe amid heightened...
Biden orders more troops to Europe
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that...
Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area