After defeating COVID, popular ref returns to the court

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 51-year old Maynard Porter spent the last year wondering if he would ever be able to run or walk again, much less get back to his job as a basketball referee in the city league.

In December of 2020, he was hospitalized in the ICU on a ventilator with COVID. Maynard was diagnosed before there was a vaccine available and his family and doctors didn’t know if he’d survive.

He spent 46 days in the hospital and truly didn’t know if he’d be strong enough to referee again.

Porter says “I wasn’t sure and I’d come to the realization that might not ever go on the basketball court again. “I had to have procedures to open my airway 7 times last year and then I finally had the reconstructive surgery in October in Cleveland Clinic.”

Step by step, literally, Porter regained his strength and returned to the basketball court Monday night at Start High School “I was a little winded at first because I haven’t been running up and down a basketball court in over a year since April of 2019.”

Dealing with insurance and disability during his recovery also led to a lot of challenges for Porter. That experience prompted a career change for Maynard. He now works as an advocate at Pathways, an organization that helps people negotiate rough times. “God’s allowed me to be alive I’m going to be back out in the community helping people.”

But Porter’s first love is the basketball court and he’s not wasting a minute of it. “I’m like, man I really am back out here on the court again I’m really back out here.”

