Cincinnati’s beloved hippo makes her Super Bowl pick

Fiona in Hippo Cove. (FOX19 NOW)
Fiona in Hippo Cove. (FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals or Rams? The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s beloved hippo has predicted the winner of the big game.

Fiona picked the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

Many animals have earned reputations for accuracy in sports predictions. A German octopus named Paul, for example, had an 80 percent accuracy rate for his soccer predictions.

