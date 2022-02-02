Cincinnati’s beloved hippo makes her Super Bowl pick

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals or Rams? The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s beloved hippo has predicted the winner of the big game.

Fiona picked the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

Many animals have earned reputations for accuracy in sports predictions. A German octopus named Paul, for example, had an 80 percent accuracy rate for his soccer predictions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.