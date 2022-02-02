City of Toledo: No parking on busy streets starting at noon Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have a vehicle parked on the side of the street, you may need to move it by noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The City of Toledo is asking everyone to make way for the snowplows ahead of the storm.

Here is the statement from the City of Toledo:4:00 PM

As we make final preparations for the winter storm heading our way, please take note of a few important items from the City of Toledo. NO PARKING on city streets in high traffic areas and bus routes by NOON tomorrow. Please make sure your vehicle is moved to off-street parking so that plows can get down streets. Cars left on the streets may be subject to a ticket and tow. Residents of DOWNTOWN Toledo who do not have garage parking will be able to park in a garage beginning Wednesday at 4:00 PM, courtesy of Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. Cars need to be moved from streets in Downtown to allow for the removal of snow. See below for locations. REPUBLIC SERVICE will NOT collect trash or recycling on Thursday. Wednesday's pick-up will be very early on Wednesday. If you have Wednesday pick up, please make sure your cans are taken out early and brought in early on Wednesday. We will continue to keep you updated on this page throughout the storm. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to get the streets cleared and safe for travel. For more information on any of these items, please visit Toledo.oh.gov/winter-ready. As always, you can reach out to Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 for any questions or concerns. Stay safe, Toledo!

