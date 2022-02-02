February 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Rain will change to snow around late morning to early afternoon for most of the area. Snow will continue tonight and through Thursday. Snow totals between 10-18″ are expected for most of the area. Winds will cause blowing and drifting late tonight and through Thursday. Friday and Saturday will turn cold with highs in the teens and lows are expected to drop to 0 or below for a couple of days. Highs will be in the middle 20s next week with dry weather.

