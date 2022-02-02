Prepping for the storm? You may need to set your garbage out early

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you typically have your trash picked up on Wednesday, set it out early. Republic Services announced it will begin making the rounds early Wednesday morning to stay ahead of the expected snowstorm predicted for Feb. 2, 2022.

Here is the news release from Republic Services:

The Republic Services team cares about the communities it serves and the safety of its employees, and because of that, plans to adjust service schedules this week due to inclement weather. The Toledo area is expecting a severe winter storm, beginning tomorrow. Republic continues to monitor the anticipated inclement weather and is communicating plans with partner communities at this time For residential service, Republic Services plans to begin operations earlier than normal Wednesday to allow drivers time to finish early and get home safely. The Company is planning to shut down on Thursday for all services and will be running behind schedule Friday. Therefore, Republic Services will operate on a one-day delay – servicing Thursday’s routes on Friday and Friday’s service area on Saturday. The Company asks that residents still place their carts and cans on their regular time in a location where they do not interfere with snow removal operations and can be clearly identified and collected from the street. This plan is based on the information the Company currently has available; however, the situation is fluid and may change. Republic Services will provide updates as necessary. For updates about waste and recycling collection schedules in your community, check republicservices.com/service-alerts or use the My Resource app for iOS or Android.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.