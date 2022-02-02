Traffic
Robert Easter sued by victim for assault outside Gentleman’s Club

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo boxer Robert Easter is being sued by the woman he struck at the Bucks Rack City Gentleman’s Club in Toledo in August of last year.

Easter was found guilty of the assault in Toledo Municipal Court after entering a plea of No Contest. He was ordered to serve two years of probation and to complete an anger management class.

Now, the woman he struck has filed a civil suit in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas. According to her lawyers, she suffers from a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.

The lawsuit alleges four charges, including assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and punitive damages.

