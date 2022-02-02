Rockets nab former St. John’s star, Buckeye linebacker in transfer portal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dallas Gant, a star at St. John’s Jesuit before joining the Ohio State Buckeye football team, is heading back home to finish his athletic and academic career.

He played in every game his first three years at OSU and 3 games in the 2021 campaign.

Prior to his time in Columbus, Gant dominated on the field for coaches Doug Pearson and Larry McDaniel at St. John’s where he was a four-year starter.

He was named player of the year by the Toledo Blade, playing linebacker and tight end.

Gant was a four-star prospect, one of the top 300 seniors in the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.