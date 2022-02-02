Toledo Humane Society offering help for pet owners during the cold and snow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the snow and extreme cold can be dangerous for all of us, it’s no different when it comes to your animals. One local rescue organization is offering extra help during this storm to help people protect their pets. The advice from the head of the Toledo Humane Society about pets and the cold is simple.

“There is absolutely no excuse for an animal to be outside. Bring them in and put them in a garage or the basement,” says Dr. Anna Brown, a vet at the shelter. She says hypothermia and frostbite can set in quickly and cause lasting damage or even death. “The damage happens quickly but it can take a week or more for the tissues to die and then they are left with open wounds. It is an awful thing to live through.”

Dr. Brown says you also have to change your routine when it comes to getting your pets out. “If your animal has to go out go with them. If you’re cold, they’re cold. Don’t leave them out and get distracted, because even a little bit of time can have permanent consequences for them.”

THS has pet food and crates available for anyone who needs them. The crates help make bringing an outdoor pet inside, a little easier. “We have crates people can use if they have dogs that aren’t used to being inside or aren’t housebroken.”

And if you leave your animals outside in these conditions, Heaven says there are potential consequences. “If you don’t provide food, water, and shelter for animals outside, it is against state law.”

Heaven says Cruelty Investigators will be available to handle any calls during the storm and staff members will be at the shelter. “Essential staff will be here. We will not be open to the public, but staff will be here to clean and make sure the animals are fed, watered and taken out to go the bathroom.”

Dr. Brown’s simple statement sums it up best when it comes to your pets. “If you’re going to have them, you have to look out for them.”

If you see an animal left outside, call the THS cruelty hotline or your local police department. If you need a crate or food, you can stop by or call the shelter.

The shelter is on Illinois Avenue in Maumee. The number is (419) 891-0705. The Toledo Humane Society will be closed to the public Thursday, but it’s expected to re-open Friday.

