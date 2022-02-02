Toledo Police to implement new license plate readers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police will soon be taking a closer look at license plates in the city. Plans are in the works for 25 new license plate readers with the hope of solving crimes at a quicker pace. There are already a few mobile license plate readers on Toledo Police cars right now. This would be a new version of the program with a much wider reach.

It’s Toledo’s newest eye in the sky. This one looking specifically for license plates. It’s called automatic license plate recognition.

“This is just going to be another tool in that data-driven policing that we can use to compile data,” Lt. Paul Davis.

This technology can be used to find stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in crimes. A plate can be input and if it hits a reader then Toledo police will be notified. If there’s something like a drive-by shooting and someone gets a partial plate that can help police zero in on a suspect much quicker than normal.

“We need to compile as much data as we can to use our resources as best we can to deploy them where we need them, focus our efforts in on where the crime is. Finding the offenders and evidence as fast as possible,” said Lt. Davis.

This technology can be used to find stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in crimes. This will be a one-year pilot program right now and will not cost the city any money. After that, the department will decide if this is a long-term program it wants to keep.

“It’s really beneficial that we have this year to look at this program and say ok how’s it benefited us, how better can we use it, and is this something we want to proceed with,” said Lt. Davis.

Some are not big fans of big brother and another tool tracking people and their vehicles but police say it’s a tool to keep the community safe and the focus is to stop crime.

“If you’re not involved in a crime and you’re not in a stolen vehicle then there’s nothing to worry about,” said Lt. Davis.

The license plate data collected will be held by the police department. That was one issue that some Toledo city council members have had, is who has access to that data.

No exact date as to when these readers will be put into operation.

