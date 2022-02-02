UTMC gets major boost from federal and state dollars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Medical Center is getting a big boost from new federal and state funding. UTMC will be receiving $25 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and an additional $9.7 million from the state.

UT President Dr. Gregory Postel tells 13abc those dollars will be used for things like upgraded equipment, building needed programs, and offering competitive salaries.

These federal dollars come from an existing program that focuses on funding hospitals like UTMC that service many Medicaid patients.

UTMC has faced finical trouble over the last few years. The school looked for partners, even a potential buyer for the hospital before that idea was put on hold.

Dr. Postal says these dollars will help put the hospital on solid footing going forward for it to serve not just South Toledo but the entire Toledo region.

