Woman with special needs suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Veronica Villarreal has special needs. Monday morning she wandered out of her home and was the victim of a hit and run driver. It happened on Angola between Reynolds and Holland Sylvania after two in the morning.

“She’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet perpetually a little girl that’s because of her disability. She got significant internal injuries. She does require 24-7 supervisory care. She is special needs but high functioning. One of her issues is she does sneak out,” said the victim’s brother Juan Villarreal.

According to a police report, Veronica left her home after her caregiver fell asleep. 13abc obtained surveillance video of emergency crews helping the victim. Her brother hopes business owners will step up and help the police.

“If you picked up anything a vehicle that shows damage because it was a significant impact high velocity for the amount of injury she occurred please contact Crime Stoppers,” said Juan Villarreal.

He says his sister is not out of the woods.

“It’s going to be a very long journey. Her life changed yesterday morning and we’re still trying to find out how it changed,” said Villarreal.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.