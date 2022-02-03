2/2/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow likely, becoming breezy as north/northeast winds gust over 25 mph, 4-8″ in the northwest, 2-4″ in the southeast, lows in the upper teens. THURSDAY: Snow likely, windy, north/northeast winds gusting over 35 mph, blowing and drifting snow likely, 2-4″ to the northwest, 4-8″ to the southeast, highs only in the lower 20s. FRIDAY: Very cold and breezy early, partly cloudy, highs in the mid teens.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.