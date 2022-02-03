Traffic
2/3: Dan and Heather’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Heavy snow at times today, clearing east by late evening
Snow continues to fall, blow and drift! Dan and Heather have the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Snow continues to fall across the region, with much higher totals (accounting for today only) to the southeast, and about 1-2″ more for Hillsdale, for comparison. North-northeast winds gusting up to 40 mph will create blowing and drifting snow -- given how “powdery” today’s flakes have been -- especially east of I-75 and along the lakeshore. Totals are still in the 10-14″ range for many, once this wraps up and clears late this evening. Bitter cold returns Friday/Saturday, with a low of -5 to kick off the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Feb. 3, 2022: Ross’s Thursday AM Forecast
2/2/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
