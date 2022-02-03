2/3: Dan and Heather’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Snow continues to fall across the region, with much higher totals (accounting for today only) to the southeast, and about 1-2″ more for Hillsdale, for comparison. North-northeast winds gusting up to 40 mph will create blowing and drifting snow -- given how “powdery” today’s flakes have been -- especially east of I-75 and along the lakeshore. Totals are still in the 10-14″ range for many, once this wraps up and clears late this evening. Bitter cold returns Friday/Saturday, with a low of -5 to kick off the weekend.

