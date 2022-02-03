Digging out in Dundee takes a village

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - Fourteen hours after the snow started to fall February 2, 2022, the flakes continued to come down and the snow continued to pile up.

Residents of the small village 17 miles north of Toledo helped one another clear the sidewalks and driveways for the second time in a day, and the storm is not yet over.

Snow plows and salt trucks could be seen making the rounds as well. The setting was picturesque as traffic was down to a minimum by the evening.

Dundee Community Schools are canceled for the remainder of the week in advance of the expected continuous snowfall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.