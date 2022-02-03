Dine in the 419; Local Roots Juice Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kicking off the year right all starts with going back to your roots, and on this week’s Dine in the 419, we do just that! We meet up with local Perrysburg owner, Ashley Balester, who opened the shop four years ago. Ashley, her husband and four children had been traveling the world for over 10 years as her husband played professional baseball. Local Roots was inspired by the shops Ashley loved along her travels, combining healthy foods, delicious flavors and bringing community together.

“I really waned to create a place that I loved when I traveled, and I really wanted to create a place that I would love to come to with my family. We have four little children,” shares Balester. “I love things that are quick and healthy so boom, local roots was started.”

Today, we made acai bowls, which her team makes with pure acai, banana, mango, strawberries and a smidge of hot water. It takes a lot of force with the blender, because there’s no added juices or puree, all whole ingredients!

When you come in to order, you can add four toppings to your bowl, ranging from granola and shredded coconut to cacao nibs, strawberries and local honey.

Next, we had to try some of their famous toast. Some of the most popular include the avocado toast and the blueberry breakfast toast.

They also feature a one-of-a-kind drink that’s not originally on the menu to support a local cause. This season’s drink is the Chocolate Covered Strawberry drink, supporting a local girl at the St. Ursula Academy and her run for student of the year, while supporting blood cancer research.

For store hours and a full list of their menu items, click here.

Got a recommendation for our team? Shoot Ashley a message on her facebook page!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.