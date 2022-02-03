Traffic
Feb. 3, 2022: Ross’s Thursday AM Forecast

More snow, combined with gusty winds today will lead to blowing and drifting. Near-blizzard conditions are possible near the lakeshore.
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Snow returns this morning, and will last through the evening hours. The southeastern part of the viewing area could see snow linger into the overnight hours. Wind gusts to 35 mph with blowing and drifting, and we could see near-blizzard conditions near the lakeshore. TONIGHT: Snow tapers off west to east. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

