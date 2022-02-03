Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County Sheriff addresses snow emergency decisions

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Lucas County had some complaints for the sheriff on Thursday, as the county continued to remain at a Level 1 snow advisory into the early afternoon. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office increased that level just after 2 p.m. You can see a full list of those emergency levels here.

Just after 1 p.m. (and ahead of that increase), Sheriff Michael Navarre addressed those complaints on the department’s Facebook page saying, in part, “Currently, most roads in the county are passable. Some in the rural areas are not. All roads are slippery. If you do not need to go out, then stay home.” The sheriff added in his post that is was “incumbent upon employers” to make decisions in the best interest of their employees.

You can read the entire post below:

Message from Sheriff Navarre Many have questioned why Lucas County is still at a Level 1 and not a higher level. This...

Posted by Lucas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 3, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Additional snow is expected for Thursday.
More snow coming, up to an additional 12″ in some areas
ODOT will have plows out throughout the night clearing roads
Winter weather conditions affecting Toledo roadways
Toledo Humane Society
Toledo Humane Society offering help for pet owners during the cold and snow
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief arrested after attempting to flee police

Latest News

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Making acai bowls and more!
Dine in the 419: Local Roots
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica clinics, UToledo, Franklin Park Mall close due to weather
Salt trucks and snowplows are making the rounds through the Village of Dundee as the snow...
Digging out in Dundee takes a village