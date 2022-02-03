Lucas County Sheriff addresses snow emergency decisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Lucas County had some complaints for the sheriff on Thursday, as the county continued to remain at a Level 1 snow advisory into the early afternoon. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office increased that level just after 2 p.m. You can see a full list of those emergency levels here.

Just after 1 p.m. (and ahead of that increase), Sheriff Michael Navarre addressed those complaints on the department’s Facebook page saying, in part, “Currently, most roads in the county are passable. Some in the rural areas are not. All roads are slippery. If you do not need to go out, then stay home.” The sheriff added in his post that is was “incumbent upon employers” to make decisions in the best interest of their employees.

You can read the entire post below:

Message from Sheriff Navarre Many have questioned why Lucas County is still at a Level 1 and not a higher level. This... Posted by Lucas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 3, 2022

