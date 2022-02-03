Police tow car possibly connected to a hit-and-run on Angola Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating whether a car that was towed Wednesday was the one involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries.

“They receive some tips about some information including to the point that they had towed a vehicle of interest,” said the victim’s brother Juan Villarreal.

Veronica Villarreal has special needs. Police say her caregiver fell asleep and Veronica wandered out of her home and was the victim of a hit-and-run driver. It happened on Angola between Reynolds and Holland Sylvania sometime between two and three in the morning on Monday. Her brother says Veronica suffered serious injuries.

“With confidence, I can say she is stable at least for the last 12 to 14 hours,” said Villarreal.

He’ll have to wait for investigators to tell him if the car they towed is connected to his sister’s case. The family says they’re thankful for the huge outpouring of support from the community.

