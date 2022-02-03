ProMedica closes several locations, UToledo cancels classes due to weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica closes multiple locations due to weather, while the health provider’s hospitals remain open, Thursday.

The list below contains the most current status of the closed locations, but patients are encouraged to call to confirm their appointments.

Center for Health Services Food Clinic, 2150 W. Central Ave., Toledo – CLOSED

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania – CANCELLED

Cystic Fibrosis Center of Northwest Ohio, 2121 Hughes Dr., Toledo – CLOSED THRU FEB. 4

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital Food Clinic, 2751 Bay Park Dr., Oregon – CLOSED

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Oncology Infusion Center, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance – CLOSED *NEW*

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Jobcare Department, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance – CLOSED *NEW*

ProMedica Flower Hospital Guild Gift Shop, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania – CLOSED

ProMedica’s Kaitlyn’s Cottage, 1260 Ralston Ave., Defiance – CLOSED THRU FEB. 6

ProMedica Laboratories Outpatient Locations in Ohio – CLOSED

ProMedica Memorial Hospital Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, 715 S. Taft Ave., Fremont – CLOSED

ProMedica Metro Region Pre-Admission Testing Clinic, 3500 Executive Pkwy., Toledo – CLOSED

ProMedica Oregon Outpatient Wound Care, 2751 Bay Park Dr., Oregon – CLOSED

ProMedica Total Rehab Bowling Green, 1180 Main St., Bowling Green – CLOSED

ProMedica Total Rehab Gibsonburg, 116 S. Main St., Gibsonburg – CLOSED

ProMedica Total Rehab Holland, 6855 Springvalley Dr., Holland – CLOSED

ProMedica Wound Clinic at Fostoria Hospital, 501 Van Buren St., Fostoria – CLOSED

MICHIGAN FACILITIES

ProMedica 360Health Monroe, 901 N Macomb St., Monroe – CLOSED THURS.

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital Cardiac Rehab, 5640 N. Adrian Hwy., Adrian – CLOSED

ProMedica Laboratories Outpatient Locations in Michigan – CLOSED

ProMedica Monroe Outpatient Behavioral Health, 730 N. Macomb St., Monroe – CLOSED

ProMedica Monroe Outpatient Wound Care, 730 N. Macomb St., Monroe - CLOSED

The University of Toledo has canceled all classes for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to inclement winter weather.

Both in-person and online classes are canceled.

Despite canceled classes, the University will remain open.

The University of Toledo Medical Center, as always, will remain open.

Check utoledo.edu/weather for updates.

