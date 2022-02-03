ProMedica closes several locations, UToledo cancels classes due to weather
ProMedica hospitals will remain open, but numerous clinics are closed Thursday.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica closes multiple locations due to weather, while the health provider’s hospitals remain open, Thursday.
The list below contains the most current status of the closed locations, but patients are encouraged to call to confirm their appointments.
- Center for Health Services Food Clinic, 2150 W. Central Ave., Toledo – CLOSED
- COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania – CANCELLED
- Cystic Fibrosis Center of Northwest Ohio, 2121 Hughes Dr., Toledo – CLOSED THRU FEB. 4
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital Food Clinic, 2751 Bay Park Dr., Oregon – CLOSED
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Oncology Infusion Center, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance – CLOSED *NEW*
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Jobcare Department, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance – CLOSED *NEW*
- ProMedica Flower Hospital Guild Gift Shop, 5200 Harroun Rd., Sylvania – CLOSED
- ProMedica’s Kaitlyn’s Cottage, 1260 Ralston Ave., Defiance – CLOSED THRU FEB. 6
- ProMedica Laboratories Outpatient Locations in Ohio – CLOSED
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, 715 S. Taft Ave., Fremont – CLOSED
- ProMedica Metro Region Pre-Admission Testing Clinic, 3500 Executive Pkwy., Toledo – CLOSED
- ProMedica Oregon Outpatient Wound Care, 2751 Bay Park Dr., Oregon – CLOSED
- ProMedica Total Rehab Bowling Green, 1180 Main St., Bowling Green – CLOSED
- ProMedica Total Rehab Gibsonburg, 116 S. Main St., Gibsonburg – CLOSED
- ProMedica Total Rehab Holland, 6855 Springvalley Dr., Holland – CLOSED
- ProMedica Wound Clinic at Fostoria Hospital, 501 Van Buren St., Fostoria – CLOSED
MICHIGAN FACILITIES
- ProMedica 360Health Monroe, 901 N Macomb St., Monroe – CLOSED THURS.
- ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital Cardiac Rehab, 5640 N. Adrian Hwy., Adrian – CLOSED
- ProMedica Laboratories Outpatient Locations in Michigan – CLOSED
- ProMedica Monroe Outpatient Behavioral Health, 730 N. Macomb St., Monroe – CLOSED
- ProMedica Monroe Outpatient Wound Care, 730 N. Macomb St., Monroe - CLOSED
The University of Toledo has canceled all classes for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to inclement winter weather.
Both in-person and online classes are canceled.
Despite canceled classes, the University will remain open.
The University of Toledo Medical Center, as always, will remain open.
Check utoledo.edu/weather for updates.
