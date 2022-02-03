Winter weather conditions affecting Toledo roadways

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation was hard at work Wednesday evening trying to get the roads as safe as possible.

And with how hard the snow was falling, plows were just trying to clear the roads as quickly as they could.

“If it’s still going to come at the rate of snowfall it’s supposed to, and how quickly it’s coming down, that gets to be a difficult situation of being able to plow it quick enough. So if we do start getting a lot of snow very quickly, at that point we’ll shift to just doing the plowing and pushing it off the road. As it lightens up we’ll start doing the salt and liquid de-icers again,” said ODOT Public Information Officer Rebecca Dangelo.

When the Toledo area gets a storm as significant as this one, Dangelo said the plow drivers take a different approach.

“Our crews are out there, they’re making sure that the roads are plowed, but they’re not going to be perfect. Our goal during storms is passable. Obviously people still need to get to work, emergency services are still operating, things like that so our crews are making sure the roads are passable, but they’re not going to be perfect during the storm.”

If you have to drive around at all during the storm and you see a plow there are a few things to keep in mind. Dangelo said the best thing to do is to not crowd the plow.

“Give them space, stay back and unless you have to, please don’t pass them.”

But more than anything, Dangelo said, “If you don’t have to be out on the roads, stay home.”

