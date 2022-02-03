Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in Springfield, Illinois.(WICS via CNN Newsource)
By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

Copyright 2022 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Additional snow is expected for Thursday.
More snow coming, up to an additional 12″ in some areas
ODOT will have plows out throughout the night clearing roads
Winter weather conditions affecting Toledo roadways
Toledo Humane Society
Toledo Humane Society offering help for pet owners during the cold and snow
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief arrested after attempting to flee police

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Photos show aerial views of the Islamic State compound in Syria before and after Thursday's raid.
STILLS: Before and after: Islamic State compound in Syria
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
A dentist holds a model of teeth and a toothbrush in Seattle on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. For many...
How to prevent early birth? Study explores sugarless gum
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests