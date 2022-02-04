Traffic
2/3/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Snow ending, blowing/drifting snow into early Friday
2/3/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Snow ending from west to east, north/northeast winds gusting over 35 mph causing significant blowing and drifting snow, lows in the upper single digits. FRIDAY: Blowing and drifting snow in the morning, then dry and cold, highs in the upper teens. Snow showers likely Friday night. SATURDAY: Dry and cold, upper teens. SUNDAY: Dry, highs in the mid 20s.

