2/4: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Over a foot of snow in many areas; 1/2″ more possible overnight
Digging out from over a foot of snow in many spots! Dan Smith has your weekend forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
12.7″ of snow officially fell at Toledo Express during this latest winter wallop, though many city reports have a couple inches lower -- with many higher snowdrifts east of I-75. Bitter cold has rushed in behind the storm, and will persist through the weekend even with plenty of sun. A series of weak clippers could deliver up to 1/2″ of additional snowfall each tonight, Monday and Wednesday.

