Band of frat brothers dig out those in need in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - As the roads get buried under by snow in Seneca County, there is a group of college students armed with shovels and smiles.

The band of frat brothers from the Excelsior Men’s Society wasn’t daunted by the winds. Instead of sleeping in, they grabbed shovels and headed out to help.

Zak Belko says they got their leads from social media. “Someone posted about the church needing help, so we came over.”

After a quick warm-up in between jobs, the group heads back out to dig out individual homes. Jake Justice says “This is just something we decided to do last minute yesterday to help out and get some more funds for our fraternity.”

Word of mouth sends them to the home of Linda Lonsbury. Her daughter reached out to them to come and shovel her house for her. Linda is beyond grateful. “As you can see we have a long stretch here. And I thought nobody else is doing it, I’ll just wait until it gets better - and better came.”

And for these young men, it’s a way to change some minds about the mission of fraternities. Brennan Scheck says “We know a lot of fraternities get a bad rap, especially over the past few years with incidents that have gone on. And we’re just out there trying to make a difference.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.