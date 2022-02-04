Experts: Heart attacks more common during winter months, especially due to shoveling

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - This may sound like a cliché, but it’s true. Those at Toledo Cardiology see more heart attacks in the winter, and they say shoveling plays a major role.

“It is more common to have a heart attack in winter and a lot of times when you’re shoveling. There’s a few reasons for that. The number one reason is because in winter most people are not active and they suddenly get up and start exerting themselves,” says Dr. Mohammed Alo, a cardiologist with ToledoCardiology.com.

Dr. Alo says winter is his busy season. He sees more heart attacks from December to March because people are less active, dehydrated, it’s cold so your blood vessels can constrict, and viruses cause inflammation. That, and early morning is more common for heart attacks, he explains, because your blood is thicker and more likely to coagulate. Plus, stress hormones peak around 4:00 AM.

Early morning is also when people tend to shovel.

Your best protection, Dr. Alo says, is to warm up, bundle up, stay hydrated, cover your mouth from the cold air, and shovel in spurts.

“Do it in spurts. Start out slowly, just like you would approach like if you’re gonna run a marathon. You’re not going to go out and run 26 miles in one day if you’ve never done it before. Get out there and, you know, do, shovel for two minutes. Then sit down. Take a break. Did that feel good? Ok. Go out and do another three minutes and then come back in. Just slowly work your way up, build up your endurance just like you would if you were gonna play any kind of sport or any other activity that you haven’t ever tried,” he adds.

