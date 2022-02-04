Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Experts: Heart attacks more common during winter months, especially due to shoveling

There are simple ways to avoid overexerting yourself and potentially avert a cardiac arrest
Here are some easy ways to avoid overexerting yourself while shoveling, and potentially evade a...
Here are some easy ways to avoid overexerting yourself while shoveling, and potentially evade a heart attack.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - This may sound like a cliché, but it’s true. Those at Toledo Cardiology see more heart attacks in the winter, and they say shoveling plays a major role.

“It is more common to have a heart attack in winter and a lot of times when you’re shoveling. There’s a few reasons for that. The number one reason is because in winter most people are not active and they suddenly get up and start exerting themselves,” says Dr. Mohammed Alo, a cardiologist with ToledoCardiology.com.

Dr. Alo says winter is his busy season. He sees more heart attacks from December to March because people are less active, dehydrated, it’s cold so your blood vessels can constrict, and viruses cause inflammation. That, and early morning is more common for heart attacks, he explains, because your blood is thicker and more likely to coagulate. Plus, stress hormones peak around 4:00 AM.

Early morning is also when people tend to shovel.

Your best protection, Dr. Alo says, is to warm up, bundle up, stay hydrated, cover your mouth from the cold air, and shovel in spurts.

“Do it in spurts. Start out slowly, just like you would approach like if you’re gonna run a marathon. You’re not going to go out and run 26 miles in one day if you’ve never done it before. Get out there and, you know, do, shovel for two minutes. Then sit down. Take a break. Did that feel good? Ok. Go out and do another three minutes and then come back in. Just slowly work your way up, build up your endurance just like you would if you were gonna play any kind of sport or any other activity that you haven’t ever tried,” he adds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
SNOW TOTALS FOR 2/2/22-2/3/22
Snow ending tonight, but blowing/drifting snow continues into early Friday
ODOT will have plows out throughout the night clearing roads
Winter weather conditions affecting Toledo roadways
Lucas County Sheriff addresses snow emergency decisions
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica clinics, UToledo, Franklin Park Mall close due to weather

Latest News

UTMC gets major boost from federal and state dollars
UTMC gets major boost from federal and state dollars
SNOW TOTALS FOR 2/2/22-2/3/22
Snow ending tonight, but blowing/drifting snow continues into early Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow letting up overnight, roads still dangerous, dig out begins
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow letting up overnight, roads still dangerous, dig out begins
Sheriff talks snow emergencies
Lucas County Sheriff talks snow emergencies