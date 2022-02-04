Traffic
February 4th Weather Forecast

Cold Returns
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow will come to an end later this morning along the lakeshore. A few flurries are possible this afternoon and light snow is very possible tonight with arctic air. Less than a half inch of snow is possible tonight with lows between 0 and 5 degrees. A few flurries are possible on Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper teens. Sunday will start off near 0 with a high in the middle 20s under sunshine. Another half inch of snow or less is possible on Monday, and again next Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 20s to low 30s through next week.

