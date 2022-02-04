Lucas County Sheriff on his decision to move up to a level two snow emergency

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The snow was still coming down and the roads were not in great shape around 11 Thursday night. Several hours earlier, Lucas County went under a level two snow emergency.

Sheriff Michael Navarre broke down the differences between each level of snow emergency. He said level two means the roads are bad and don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to.

“What drove the decision to get to a level two was the wind, the wind just doesn’t seem to be letting up,” said Sheriff Navarre. “That makes the job of the snowplow drivers even more difficult. They’ve really done a remarkable job with these roads last night and today, but it’s hard to keep up when that wind is blowing.”

At 11 Thursday night, Lucas County was not yet at the point where only essential workers can be on the roads, but the sheriff said the roads were still bad enough that people shouldn’t be out.

“Use common sense. Don’t wait for a law enforcement agency to tell you what to do. You need to make educated, common-sense decisions, and if you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” said Sheriff Navarre.

So what happens if you are an essential worker and your car is not good in the snow? Well, a Glass City Crawler will come to pick you up. Their off-road Jeeps are built to endure this kind of weather. Club members have been doing this for years when the roads get bad because of snow.

“We’re very community-oriented so any opportunity to give back we take it, and we get to have fun doing it. We could be helping save somebody’s life because we got a doctor or a nurse somewhere. So it feels good to be able to help them do their jobs,” said Glass City Crawlers Vice President Jeff Young.

