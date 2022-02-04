Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Multiple people injured in crash between semi, passenger vehicles at Monroe and Secor

Multiple people were injured in a crash between a semi and several passenger vehicles on Monroe...
Multiple people were injured in a crash between a semi and several passenger vehicles on Monroe and Secor on Friday afternoon.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital and a third is being evaluated following a crash at the intersection of Monroe and Secor on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, their injuries range from minor to moderate.

The spokesperson also said that the crash was between one semi truck and several passenger vehicles.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we receive additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
NW Ohio cleans up after a massive winter storm Feb. 2-4 2022.
Remnants of winter storm make travel difficult into weekend
Lucas County Sheriff addresses snow emergency decisions
ODOT will have plows out throughout the night clearing roads
Winter weather conditions affecting Toledo roadways
(Source: ProMedica)
Some ProMedica clinics closed, UToledo classes cancelled

Latest News

Developing community immunity against COVID-19
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Morning weather - Feb. 4
Morning weather - Feb. 4
tiffin frat
Band of frat brothers dig out those in need in Tiffin