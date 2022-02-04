Multiple people injured in crash between semi, passenger vehicles at Monroe and Secor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital and a third is being evaluated following a crash at the intersection of Monroe and Secor on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, their injuries range from minor to moderate.

The spokesperson also said that the crash was between one semi truck and several passenger vehicles.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we receive additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.