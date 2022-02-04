Road crews work overtime to clear streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City crews have been working around the clock to clear the streets following this week’s snowstorm. There are 90 crews alternating 12-hour shifts.

Some of those crews are from the Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor, others are from sister divisions, and the rest are independent contractors who were brought on Thursday to specifically address neighborhoods.

“Their sole concentration is on residential routes,” says Jeremy Mikolajczyk, the Commissioner of the Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbors.

But that can prove to be a challenge between cars parked along narrow roads and cars driving in the plow pathways. “What happens is we start to plow a lane and cars drive in the lane that hasn’t been plowed kicking that back into the lane that was plowed.”

Even so, the city administration says it will most likely take until the end of the weekend to get all roads cleared. If you have a specific area that you feel needs to be addressed you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

