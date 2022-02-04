Traffic
The winter storm is keeping 911 dispatchers busy

By Alexis Means
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is keeping dispatchers at the Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Government busy. The last 48 hours have been hectic for 9-1-1 dispatchers.

“Definitely a lot of weather-related calls,” said call taker Penny Welker. who started her shift around seven Thursday morning. “I love being able to help people our crews and the fire department and being able to help the citizens of Toledo.”

The Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Government receives thousands of calls a day. Each call Welker takes is something different.

“It could be somebody’s whose child has just been kidnapped,” said Welker, who took a call like that Thursday morning. Suspects had stolen a truck and in the process kidnapped a 4-month-old baby. It happened at the 7-11 on Lewis and Eleanor. Police say the 28-year-old father left his truck running with the baby in the back seat. While he was in the store car thieves took the truck. They stopped at the Speedway on Tremainsville where they gave the baby to an employee.

“Be prepared for the challenge and be prepared for what you hear. You have to have a real drive to want to do it,” said Welker.

Lucas County 911 wants to boost its workforce. They need to fill about 15 positions. Supervisor for fire and E-M-S Jabrea spears says they want to hire more call takers and dispatchers.

“I’ve trained people who were not from Toledo just to get out on your own time, familiarize yourself with at least the main streets, directions, and landmarks,” said Jabrea Spears.

They will start hiring this month. Log on to lc911.org for more information

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

