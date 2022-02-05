Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

30-year-old dies in snowmobile crash in Defiance County

A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.(WLUC)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARK CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles Shidler, 30, was driving a snowmobile about 11:10p.m. in a field near the intersection of Fountain Street Road and Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center.

Shidler was alone at the time and in a field near his residence when he crashed into a deep ditch and suffered a hear injury, a news release stated.

Shidler was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, where he was later pronounced dead by the Defiance County Coroner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hicksville Fire and Rescue also responded and assisted at the scene.

The crash in still under investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
NW Ohio cleans up after a massive winter storm Feb. 2-4 2022.
Remnants of winter storm make travel difficult into weekend
Multiple people were injured in a crash between a semi and several passenger vehicles on Monroe...
Multiple people injured in crash between semi, passenger vehicles at Monroe and Secor
The Lucas County Sheriff talks snow emergencies
Lucas County Sheriff on his decision to move up to a level two snow emergency
Lucas County Sheriff addresses snow emergency decisions

Latest News

17-year-old did not survive after a crash in Ottawa County.
Teen killed in crash in Ottawa County
Pizza deliveries skyrocketed during the winter storm, keeping employees at PizzAroma hopping...
Meet a pizza delivery guy who delivers during the snowstorm ... in shorts
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search