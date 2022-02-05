30-year-old dies in snowmobile crash in Defiance County

MARK CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles Shidler, 30, was driving a snowmobile about 11:10p.m. in a field near the intersection of Fountain Street Road and Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center.

Shidler was alone at the time and in a field near his residence when he crashed into a deep ditch and suffered a hear injury, a news release stated.

Shidler was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, where he was later pronounced dead by the Defiance County Coroner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hicksville Fire and Rescue also responded and assisted at the scene.

The crash in still under investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

