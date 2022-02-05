Traffic
Meet a pizza delivery guy who delivers during the snowstorm ... in shorts

Cold weather makes it prime time for ordering in
Pizza deliveries skyrocketed during the winter storm, keeping employees at PizzAroma hopping...
Pizza deliveries skyrocketed during the winter storm, keeping employees at PizzAroma hopping through the snow.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Cold weather means brisk business for hot pizza.

At PizzAroma in Maumee, there are so many orders, at one point a delivery on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, could take an hour and a half.

“It’s been mostly deliveries with all this snow. People don’t want to get out there,” said Josh Dalton, who’s responsible for making many of those deliveries.

Josh is 18 years old. He’s a Senior at Maumee High School. And he’s wearing shorts in the snow.

“I basically live in this weather,” explained Dalton, “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ve enjoyed the cold weather, basically.”

This recent cold snap was preceded by a storm that steadily dropped snow on the Toledo area for more than 36 hours. Order after order on a frigid Friday keeps Josh on his toes.

“People are very generous this time of year, when it’s all cold, snowing. They see me, especially in shorts, and they’re like, “Wow. We need to tip this man good,’” adds Josh.

With all the talk about the Great Resignation, Josh says he’s happy with the job he’s had the past two years. Consider that a breath of fresh air.

