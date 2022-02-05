Sandusky shovels out after getting 14″ of snow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm brought heavy snow these last couple of days to all of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, so clean-up efforts are going to take some time. Communities across our area are doing their best to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, including Sandusky.

In Sandusky, it started as rain which fell through much of the day on Wednesday, but on Wednesday evening the snow began to fall. From Wednesday night into Thursday, it fell heavily. The winds kicked up drifts of 3-4 feet, and now the digging out process is underway.

The city brought out the heavy equipment on Friday to clear the roads and open streets back up. Meanwhile, residents have been out all day with shovels and snow blowers clearing driveways and sidewalks.

Some of them, like Sandusky resident Zayvier Dickerson, even see the heavy snow as an opportunity: “Kind of trying to turn it into a business. At this time you can’t go wrong, not many people want to get out there and do it themselves.”

Opinions on the end result of this latest winter storm vary depending on who you ask.

“As far as the sidewalks and everything else goes it’s still powdery, so you know you don’t have that heavy mixture of the rain under it with the powder on top,” Dickerson told us. “So, it’s not too bad.”

On the other hand, Joey Gallan, another Sandusky resident told us, “It’s been horrible. It’s all packed and heavy and deep. At the end of the driveway where the snowplows have pushed it, I have to chop it first and then shovel it. It’s been harder than normal.”

While snow lovers and those with snow removal businesses are no doubt rejoicing after the last couple of days, warm weather fans look forward to brighter months ahead.

“I can’t wait until it’s gone,” said Gallan. “Bring on summer.”

Reporting in Sandusky, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

