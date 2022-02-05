Traffic
Teen killed in crash in Ottawa County

17-year-old did not survive after a crash in Ottawa County.
17-year-old did not survive after a crash in Ottawa County.(AP Images)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded about 6:18pm Friday night to a two-vehicle crash on SR 19, south of West Oak Harbor Southeast Road in Salem Township.

According to OSHP, Bret Gaskalla,18, was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu northbound on SR 19, when Gaskalla lost control and slid sideways into the southbound lane, hitting a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by 34-year-old John Hurst.

Richard May, 17, was a passenger inside the Chevy Malibu and did not survive. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to a media release.

Gaskalla, was also not wearing a seat belt, and suffered incapacitating injuries and was life flighted to Toledo St. Vincent Medical Center.

Hurst, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Life Flight, Ken’s Towing, Greer’s Towing, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Officer, Portage Fire and EMS, the the Ottawa County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

