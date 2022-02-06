2/5: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mainly clear tonight with lows in the single digits. A bit of a southwesterly breeze picking up after midnight. That breeze will continue into Sunday when it will be mostly sunny with highs around 30. Lighter winds and increasing clouds Sunday night with lows around 20. Light snow & flurries for Monday with highs in the low 30s and a dusting possible. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-20s. Breezy Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s and light snow; up to 1/2″ snow possible. A stray flurry will be possible Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. Another chance for light snow Friday with highs in the mid-30s. Up to 1″ of snow will be possible.

