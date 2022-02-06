Man shot, killed inside car in Toledo’s first murder of 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Toledo, detectives said.

The murder is Toledo’s first recorded in 2022 following a year that saw a record number of homicides.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Phillips Avenue. The man was found shot and killed inside a car, according to Toledo police.

Detectives said they have witnesses they’re talking to but don’t have any suspects in custody. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Toledo saw a record of 70 homicides in 2021, surpassing its previous record of 61 set in 2020. January marked the first month without a homicide in the city since April 2019, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.

