‘Mass rescue’ underway of 20 people stuck on floating ice near Catawba Island
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A mass rescue operation is underway on Lake Erie near Catawba Island to save 20 people stuck on a piece of floating ice, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
An ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling Sunday, the USCG said in a tweet. Good samaritans are helping with the rescue efforts.
The National Weather Service on Saturday warned of the possibility of drifting ice.
“Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice,” the NWS Cleveland office warned Saturday.
Sattelite images Sunday revealed ice chunks drifting away from the shoreline.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.