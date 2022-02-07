2/6: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold with lows around 20. MONDAY: A few snow showers and flurries with a dusting possible. Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the low 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Some clearing with lows around 10. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. EXTENDED: Breezy Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s and a few passing rain and snow showers that may produce a dusting of snow. Partly sunny Thursday with a few snow showers possible and highs in the low to mid-30s. Breezy again Friday with periods of snow likely and highs in the low to mid-30s. A bit of rain may mix in as well. Up to 1 inch of snow will be possible through early Saturday.

