2/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Several chances for snow this week, but any accumulation will be light.
2/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold with lows around 20. MONDAY: A few snow showers and flurries with a dusting possible. Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the low 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Some clearing with lows around 10. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. EXTENDED: Breezy Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s and a few passing rain and snow showers that may produce a dusting of snow. Partly sunny Thursday with a few snow showers possible and highs in the low to mid-30s. Breezy again Friday with periods of snow likely and highs in the low to mid-30s. A bit of rain may mix in as well. Up to 1 inch of snow will be possible through early Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

