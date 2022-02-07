2/7: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

It’s a much calmer week ahead compared to last, with a few days above freezing and a few chances for light snow. Most of that will be concentrated in the second half of the week, not expecting more than 1/2″ of snowfall any day (dry and sunnier Tuesday) -- with temps tumbling into the low 20s again next weekend.

