2/7: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Slightly warmer, much less snow in the week ahead
A much less crazy week in weather ahead, but still some chances for light snow over the next few days. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It’s a much calmer week ahead compared to last, with a few days above freezing and a few chances for light snow. Most of that will be concentrated in the second half of the week, not expecting more than 1/2″ of snowfall any day (dry and sunnier Tuesday) -- with temps tumbling into the low 20s again next weekend.

