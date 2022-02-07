Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Boxer Robert Easter Jr. was shot multiple times during a robbery in Cincinnati.

According to Cincinnati Police, Easter was on the 1100 block of Sycamore St. on 7 p.m. Sunday when an unknown assailant allegedly tried to steal his jewelry.

Easter told police that he attempted to run, but was shot. The suspect took two gold chains, three diamond rings and his cell phone and left the scene.

The case is in an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call the Cincinnati CrimeStoppers line and remain anonymous

