Boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot during alleged robbery

Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille
Boxer Robert Easter Jr. is the new co-owner of Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Boxer Robert Easter Jr. was shot multiple times during a robbery in Cincinnati.

According to Cincinnati Police, Easter was on the 1100 block of Sycamore St. on 7 p.m. Sunday when an unknown assailant allegedly tried to steal his jewelry.

Easter told police that he attempted to run, but was shot. The suspect took two gold chains, three diamond rings and his cell phone and left the scene.

The case is in an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call the Cincinnati CrimeStoppers line and remain anonymous

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

