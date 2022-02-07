Case Files: The Murder Of Scott Hopings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the Spring of 2021, Somica Alexander and Scott Hopings were expecting their first child together. He was a little boy.

On the night of April 7th, Somica was looking forward to her baby shower that was to be held the following weekend. She says Scott had gone out to Andreas corner sports bar at the corner of Secor and Alexis for a drink. “He may here and there go to the bar to have a drink, but he’s not like a party guy.”

But around 9 pm Somica says a friend contacted her to tell her that Scott had been shot in the bar’s parking lot. According to police, he’d been asked to leave the bar when he got into a disagreement. “They kind of tussle each other around and were put out of the bar and moments later he was shot.”

Hopings was taken to the hospital where he died. According to investigators, he’d been shot 11 times. Somica says her world stopped. “It was life-changing, life-changing. In a matter of a split second, I went from preparing for a baby shower to preparing for a funeral.”

Somica says the details of the night are so hazy and painful. But she doesn’t know anyone who would want to hurt Scott, she describes him as shy and quiet until you get to know him. And she says he lived for her and his kids. He also had 3 girls, another son, and the son on the way with Somica. “If he wasn’t working on the house and he wasn’t working out, he was with the kids.”

Toledo Police are not commenting on Scott’s case because it’s an active investigation. And they are not releasing any word on suspects or people of interest.

Somica says she’s losing patience. “I feel like there’s enough evidence and enough people who have come forward with information for something more than it’s an ongoing investigation.” But she says she will not stop fighting for answers. For Scott and for their son who is now 9 months old. “My son will never get to meet him. He will never know what it’s like to hug his dad ...to get to go to a basketball game with his dad. To even hear words from his dad..he won’t know that. I want him to know that the system works. Not just against black men but for them as well.”

If you have any information that may help in the investigation into the murder of Scott Hopings you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111.

