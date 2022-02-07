February 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few afternoon flurries. Flurries are possible early tonight followed by some clearing and cold conditions. Lows will drop into the upper single digits. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 20s. Wednesday through Friday will bring clouds with highs in the low to middle 30s. A few rain and snow showers are possible at times. This weekend will be colder with highs in the low to middle 20s.

