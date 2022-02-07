Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

February 7th Weather Forecast

A Few Snow Showers Possible This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few afternoon flurries. Flurries are possible early tonight followed by some clearing and cold conditions. Lows will drop into the upper single digits. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 20s. Wednesday through Friday will bring clouds with highs in the low to middle 30s. A few rain and snow showers are possible at times. This weekend will be colder with highs in the low to middle 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued 11 of the people trapped on a piece of ice on Lake Erie Sunday, while a...
18 people rescued from piece of floating ice on Lake Erie
A man was found shot and killed inside a car Saturday night at the intersection of North...
Man shot, killed inside car in Toledo’s first murder of 2022
17-year-old did not survive after a crash in Ottawa County.
Two teens die in crash in Ottawa County
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a snow mobile Friday night in Defiance County.
30-year-old dies in snowmobile crash in Defiance County
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county

Latest News

February 7th Weather Forecast
February 7th Weather Forecast
2/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/6: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast