February 7th Weather Forecast
A Few Snow Showers Possible This Week
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few afternoon flurries. Flurries are possible early tonight followed by some clearing and cold conditions. Lows will drop into the upper single digits. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 20s. Wednesday through Friday will bring clouds with highs in the low to middle 30s. A few rain and snow showers are possible at times. This weekend will be colder with highs in the low to middle 20s.
